Tahoe Improv Players hold first show of 2017 at Valhalla Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

For over two decades The Tahoe Improv Players — a South Shore favorite — have brought laughter to audiences throughout the region.

On Tuesday, June 27, the group continues the tradition with a performance at Valhalla Tahoe's Grand Hall.

"They make stuff up, you laugh. It's simple!" states the Valhalla Tahoe website.

The show comes as part of the venue's Art, Music and Theatre Festival, which began on Wednesday, June 21.

"Come see one of the longest performing acts in Lake Tahoe … one of the first to perform at the beautiful Valhalla Boathouse Theater," continues the site.

The Tahoe Improv Players' sketches are suitable for all ages and rely heavily on audience participation, so bring the entire family and come prepared to play along.

Can't make it to this performance? Don't worry — the troupe returns to the summer festival on July 11, July 25 and Aug. 1 in the Boathouse Theater.

The Tuesday, June 27, show begins at 7:30 p.m. in Valhalla's Grand Hall.

Tickets range from $12-$16 and are available online via the venue's website, http://www.valhallatahoe.com, where additional information can be found.

Learn more about Tahoe Improv Players at http://www.tahoeimprovplayers.com or on Facebook (@TahoeImprovPlayers).

Valhalla Tahoe's Grand Hall is located at 3 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe.

The organization next welcomes artist-in-residence Carol Brown (who specializes in woodblock printing) on Friday, June 30.

— Lake Tahoe Action