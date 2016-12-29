Tahoe Kiwanis Club distributes nearly 500 coats | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe rocked it again with its 10th annual Coats for Kids giveaway.

This year, the event was from Nov. 14-18. More than 475 coats were given to children from multiple schools; Zephyr Cove Elementary, Tahoe Valley Elementary, Sierra House Elementary, Magnet Elementary and South Tahoe Middle School.

We would like to thank all the teachers and schools for their assistance with this year’s Coats for Kids event. Also, we would like to thank the Kiwanians from the Tahoe Sierra Club, members from the Circle K Club and people from the CCC for helping distribute the coats to the children.

Lastly, we would like to thank all those who support our community service Kiwanis club of Lake Tahoe.

Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe