Tahoe named top spot for an affordable fall vacation

Tahoe is a great place for an affordable, adventurous fall getaway, according to a TripAdvisor Rentals company.

FlipKey, a vacation rentals marketplace, named Tahoe one of the “12 Best Adventure Towns For An Affordable Fall Vacation” in August.

The article estimates that a two-bedroom rental in Tahoe costs $1,260 per week during the months of September, October and November. This price likely does not take seasonal fluctuations into account.

Likewise, there is no distinction between the North Shore and South Shore. The article only refers to “Lake Tahoe, CA,“ with the listed rentals ranging from South Lake Tahoe to Truckee.

As for the adventures Tahoe offers, there is mention of the clear blue lake, Heavenly's gondola and mountain biking.

While convenient for visitors, the topic of vacation home rentals has become one of the most polarizing issues around the lake. The city of South Lake Tahoe is considering a potential cap on the number of VHR permits and will revisit the issue at October’s City Council meeting.