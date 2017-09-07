Tahoe Vista Paddlefest set for the weekend at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort

The Tahoe Vista Paddlefest will return to the shores of North Tahoe this weekend for its second year of clinics, lessons, music, charitable events, and competition.

This year’s festival will highlight women’s watersports with a day of empowerment, and stand-up paddleboarding lessons hosted by Waterman’s Landing owner Anik Wild; followed by the Butterfly Effect’s fourth annual celebration of women’s watersports and health awareness.

The festival will take place at the beach at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort, beginning on Friday, Sept. 8, and running through Sunday, Sept. 10. The festival is expected to bring between 1,500 and 2,000 people to the beach, according to information from the Mourelatos, for the three-day festival.

The events will kickoff with the Women on Water paddling clinic, where the Wild Women Tribe will help female paddlers improve their abilities on the water. The day will also include yoga, meditation, stand-up paddleboarding instructions, and lunch. Women on Water will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $199.

Following Friday’s paddling, there will be a party at the beach with DJs Time Splitters and Roger That! spinning tunes for a silent disco. The party will give beachgoers a chance to check out the unique setting, where there will be no amplified sound. Instead, the two DJs will play directly into wireless headsets, giving listeners two channels of music to choose from. Costs of renting the wireless headphones is $5 for the evening. The party will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 11 p.m., and will take place at the beach at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort.

The festival will continue the following day at 8:30 a.m. with the fourth annual Butterfly Effect paddle event for women. The Butterfly Effect is a global movement that started in Maui, Hawaii, in 2007, according to its website, and has since spread its message of teaching, inspiring, and promoting women through watersports.

This year’s event will consist of a 3-mile paddle for all levels and ages, followed by a beach festival, stand-up paddleboard yoga, food, vendors, and more. A portion of the event’s proceeds will go toward Boarding for Breast Cancer, which also raises funds around Tahoe with events such as the annual Skate the Lake.

The activities will also include hula dancing, a beach cleanup, and raffles.

Registration for the event costs $55.

The Tahoe Vista Paddlefest will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 10, with the final race in the Tahoe Cup Paddle Racing Series.

The Tahoe Fall Classic, is the longest inland distance paddleboard in the world, clocking in at 22 miles. The race is expected to bring in over 150 paddlers from across the globe, according to TahoeCup.org, and will take paddlers from the start at El Dorado Beach in South Lake, to the finish line across the lake at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort in Tahoe Vista.

Registration can still be done at TahoeCup.org and costs $60 for the 3-mile short course, and $80 for the 22-mile distance. There is also an option to compete as a relay team for a cost of $160. Race day registration will also be available at an increased price.

The Tahoe Fall Classic will be the third and final round of the 2017 Tahoe Cup Paddle Racing Series.

For more information or to register for events visit mlrtahoe.com/specials/tahoe-vista-paddlefest-2/.