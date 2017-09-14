Tahoe’s Connection for Families will host its 7th annual Tahoe Fall Fest on Sept. 15

The golden rule: “treat others as you would like to be treated” is a mantra people are taught to live by, but it certainly isn’t a behavior that is adopted overnight.

Tahoe’s Connection for Families believes in helping local families take the guesswork out of parenting by equipping parents with tools they can use to raise strong, responsible, respectful children, while also providing kids the atmosphere best suited for their age to develop social and motor skills.

The nonprofit was established in 2001, and Tahoe’s Connection for Families has been helping local parents with children up to age five ever since.

“We service families with young children core infant and toddler programs based on different topics like breastfeeding, proper nutrition, proper sleep habits,” said Kim Warren Holscher, executive director of Tahoe’s Connection for Families.

“Parents get these educational classes while children get to play in an age appropriate environment and with age appropriate toys, learning social skills and exploration opportunities with their peers,” she added.

In order to meet the program’s financial needs, Holscher said the community has been instrumental in supporting the program through generous donors, sponsors, and parents.

“We are hosting our largest annual fundraiser, Tahoe Fall Fest, and it is amazing how much money we are able to raise to feed our operating budget. The money goes right back to TCF and allows us to keep our doors open, keep servicing families, and keep introducing new curriculum and opportunities,” she said.

This marks the seventh Tahoe Fall Fest, an event that invites parents and community members to let their hair down for a fun, upscale evening that supports local children.

The Masquerade Bash treats guests to dinner and includes entertainment, such as playing games to win fine wines and a silent auction featuring event tickets, fitness classes, ski tickets, private dinners and buy-in parties for children and adults.

The live auction boasts prizes like family luxury trips to New York City and Disneyland, a date night to the Bay Area, and a staycation package at Northstar.

“Fall Fest is all about coming out, having an awesome time and supporting an important cause that serves our community. It’s a great night for adults to get out and enjoy each other’s company without the focus being on, ‘How is your child growing and learning?’ It’s a night for the community to come together and celebrate,” Holscher said.

Last year’s event was such a hit with the newly introduced black and white formal theme that TCF is kicking things up a notch by adding masks to guests fancy attire.

“We’ve been saying, ‘Let’s paint the town with our masks’! It’s always a great time but everyone especially liked the theme last year, a lot of people ended up on the dance floor and we actually had to start cleaning before the party was even over,” Holscher said.

Guests are invited to wear evening attire along with a mask of their choosing as they enjoy food, drink and dance floor with tunes spun by an awesome DJ.

“It’s always a true sign of success when no one wants to leave the party. Last year was such a blast and we’re very excited to celebrate this year with local families,” she added.

Tahoe’s Connection for Families is excited to host a social event apart from their typical parenting support programming, emphasizing the importance of creating a network of local parents who can support one another, and whose kids can grow up and learn together.

“After being involved with Fall Fest for the past four years, I am still extremely moved and amazed by all the support our community gives to this event. Our sponsors, donors, volunteers and all our guests are the ones who guarantee this fundraiser will once again be a true success and TCF has immense gratitude for everyone who makes this event possible and memorable,” Holscher said.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.