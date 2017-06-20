Taylor Creek Visitor Center to host family-friendly nature, bird festivals | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Ever wondered what that purple flower sprouting up along the trails is called? Or what the real name of the "cheeseburger" bird is? Next weekend the Taylor Creek Visitor Center is hosting two back-to-back nature festivals that will tell you just that.

The "Wild Tahoe Weekend" kicks off on Saturday, June 24, with the sixth annual Native Species Festival. Field professionals will lead nature walks, and a variety of agencies from around the basin will be hosting educational booths and activities for all ages.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will have live Lahontan cutthroat trout in an aquarium, California State Parks will have stuffed examples of native birds of prey, and Sierra Wildlife Coalition will discuss beavers and coyotes. The Friends of Grover Hot Springs will also be on hand to discuss invasive species.

Lulu the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout and Smokey Bear will be in attendance at the festival, which lasts from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The seventh annual Lake Tahoe Bird Festival is on Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The family-friendly event includes presentations on migratory birds, bird house building, live birds and more.

Guided bird walks along the Rainbow Trail will take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.

Both festivals are free and hosted by the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Taylor Creek Visitor Center is located 3 miles north of South Lake Tahoe on California Route 89.