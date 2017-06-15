The Kinsey Sicks brings political satire and a cappella back to Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A cappella. Political satire. Drag. The Kinsey Sicks have it all, and are bringing the talent to Tahoe's South Shore for a limited engagement. On Monday, June 19, the four-member comedy-musical troupe takes the stage at The Loft Theatre in Heavenly Village for a five-night run of its show, Dragapella!, which concludes Friday, June 23.

"There will be guttural laughs. The lyrics are very smart, they use plays on words and sing in four-part harmonies on political satire and current events," said Paul Reder, co-owner of The Loft. "They take popular and traditional songs, change the words and make them hilarious."

The Kinsey Sicks dates back to 1993, when the members attended a Bette Midler concert dressed as the Andrews Sisters. They were asked to do a show, and the rest is history: The group has notched an Off-Broadway show, a run in Las Vegas, two feature films, nine albums and appearances throughout the United States as well as overseas.

Featuring unexpected and subversive humor on topical happenings, guests who saw Dragapella! in 2016 are in for a different experience with this year's show.

"Breaking news, fake news — there's nothing left unturned," Reder noted. "Billboard Magazine says it best: 'One of the more uniquely original acts.' They really nail it with that quote."

The Kinsey Sicks is comprised of members Nathan Marken, Ben Schatz, Jeff Manabat and Spencer Brown — each have various theater and drag experience. But one thing needs to be made clear: Dragapella! is not a typical drag show.

"They are a singing troupe that sings live, but most drag shows are costume lip sync-type impersonators. There is spoken comedy, singing comedy, physical comedy — there's a thread in the storyline [of Dragapella!]," Reder explained.

While this is merely the second time The Kinsey Sicks has taken the stage in The Loft, the group has a lengthy history with the region. For over a decade, The Kinsey Sicks has performed in venues throughout Reno and Stateline.

"I discovered The Kinsey Sicks through a documentary that aired on A&E. I was so fascinated by the quality of their comedy and the quality of their singing that I wanted to bring that to venues I was currently working with in the casino industry," Reder said.

Tickets for the South Shore engagement are going fast: According to Reder, the Friday, June 23, performance is nearly sold out, so it's best to grab tickets as soon as possible — the venue's intimate, 107-seat theatre fills quickly.

Tickets begin at $35, plus tax and fees, and are available online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com. Performances start at 9 p.m. and the show is rated NR-17, as it contains adult humor for mature audiences.

More information about The Kinsey Sicks is available at http://www.kinseysicks.com.