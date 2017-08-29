The Loft hosts Michael David winemaker dinner

The Loft — South Shore's live theatre, lounge and dining room located in Heavenly Village — is once again opening its doors for a one-of-a-kind wine-pairing dinner that, this month, showcases Lodi's Michael David Winery.

"Enjoy a five-course gourmet meal with pairings of the award-winning wines of Michael David. Come meet the team from Michael David and learn how this central California winery has won the hearts of wine lovers from around the world," states a press release from The Loft.

The meal includes courses such as pan-seared mango crab cake, wild boar and mushroom cannelloni, roasted venison tenderloin and a dark chocolate raspberry torte. Each is paired with a different Michael David wine; varietals include sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, inkblot cabernet and more.

"The five-course dinner has been curated by our own certified sommelier and culinary expert Frank Trotta to enhance the tasting experience," continues the release.

Tickets for the evening are $89 and available for purchase through The Loft's website, http://www.thelofttahoe.com. Reservations can also be made by calling 530-523-8024.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. dinner, which is scheduled to end at 9:30.

The Loft is found at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe. It is open daily 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

— Lake Tahoe Action