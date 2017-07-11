The Loft hosts winemaker dinner with Silver Oak Wines in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Once again, Heavenly Village's venue for live theater and dining is set to host a winemaker dinner.

On Wednesday, July 12, The Loft will welcome the tastes of Silver Oak Wines to an evening that features a five-course meal.

"Each of the five prix fixe courses will be thoughtfully paired with wines from Silver Oak Wineries, grown in Napa Valley and Alexander Valley," states a press release from The Loft.

Throughout the evening, guests will eat a variety of foods including prosciutto-wrapped shrimp, herb garlic-rubbed pork belly, fettuccine al Anatra and bison short ribs. The night concludes with homemade dark chocolates and imported cheeses.

"The menu has been designed by The Loft's very own certified sommelier and culinary expert, Frank Trotta, and carefully curated to enhance the tasting experience," continues the release.

This is a unique dinner you won't want to miss, so be sure to schedule date night ahead of time.

"Silver Oak Wines has an exceptional collection and The Loft's menu is truly going to provide a memorable culinary experience," said Paul Reder, co-owner of The Loft.

Tickets, which are available for purchase online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com, cost $149 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and concludes at 9:30 p.m.

"Treat yourself to an evening of elegance, savory flavors and award-winning wine," continues the release.

The Loft is located at 1021 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe.

The venue is open seven nights each week starting at 4 p.m.

— Lake Tahoe Action