The Sextones bring funk to kick off North Shore’s Music on the Beach | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

It's time for North Shore to begin its series of free summer concerts.

On Friday, June 30, Music on the Beach kicks off its new season, courtesy of the North Tahoe Business Association.

"Start your summer weekend off right by listening and dancing to free live music performances featuring a variety of genres on the beautiful North Shore of Lake Tahoe," states the NTBA website.

"Alibi Ale Works, a local craft brewery, will be serving a wide range of frequently rotating beers made with pure Lake Tahoe water. There will be wine, soda and food available for purchase from 6-9 p.m."

Reno-based group The Sextones will jam at the first show of the season.

"The Sextones are a family of music renegades known for viciously executed soul compositions and white-knuckle driving funk," states the band's Facebook biography.

"The Sextones' sound is a tip of the hat to the days of Tower of Power and Stevie Wonder, while actively forging the path for a new generation of soul and funk."

The quartet's latest album, "Moonlight Vision," dropped at the start of April earlier this year and features the hit tracks "Blame It on My Youth," "Drunk off Your Love" and "The End."

The gig, held at Kings Beach State Recreation Area (on Bear Street) begins at 6:30 p.m.

Additional information is available online at http://www.facebook.com/musiconthebeachkb and http://www.northtahoebusiness.org.

— Lake Tahoe Action