The Spazmatics bring ‘80s hits to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Go back to the late 20th century at South Shore's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, June 17, with a performance from dance-rock group The Spazmatics.

"From the creators of the Fabulous Boogie Knights comes The Spazmatics. All the awesome sounds, styles and way cool dance steps from the 1980s decade we'd love to forget.

"Complete with skinny ties, Brill Creamed hair and horn-rimmed glasses, The Spazmatics recapture all the best of the worst," states the band's online biography.

In each performance, the four-piece band takes audiences back to the '80s.

"The band lends its geeky charm to performing '80s hits complete with 'geek choreography' and 'spaztic' movements. They add a unique dimension to their performance, demonstrating the common ties between '80s new wave and today's popular music," states The Spazmatics' Facebook biography.

"Outstanding musicianship combined with creative flair and style makes for an evening of pure energy and entertainment," concludes the bio.

Learn more about the band at http://www.spazmaticslive.com, or interact with the group on Facebook (@spazmaticsrock).

Additional information about the gig, which costs $15 to attend, is available online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

Doors open at 9 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action