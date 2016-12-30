The Trey Stone Band rocks Hard Rock Hotel and Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

In late 2015, Trey Stone was inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame. It’s only fitting he headlines Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, where he will perform on Sunday, Jan. 1.

“A behind-the-scenes pioneer of the ‘70s soul funk explosion, Trey Stone was a key player in the era’s dance and funk sound and has contributed his talents as a multi-instrumentalist (guitarist/keyboards/vocals) and/or writing and production of dozens of hit recordings,” states the artist’s online biography.

These hit songs include tracks such as Rose Royces’ “Car Wash,” Dee Lites’ “Groove is in the Heart” and The Undisputed Truth’s “Smiling Faces.”

“Nominated for a Grammy for his work on ‘Kissing You’ with Keith Washington also earned him a gold record with Warner Bros. performing, co-producing and writing wzzith legends such as Norman Whitfield, Joe Harris (The Undisputed Truth), George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Dee Lite, Jr. Walker and the All Stars … even making two appearances on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and David Sanborn’s ‘Night Music,’” continues the biography.

Stone joined Tower of Power in 2006, touring and performing with the group for over 40 shows. The musician first brought his talents to the Basin over 20 years ago, and has since become one of the region’s top acts.

Catch The Trey Stone Band at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show are available on the venue’s website for $15.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

