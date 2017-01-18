Third Eye Blind first band booked for 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series | TahoeDailyTribune.com

It’s happened — Harveys Lake Tahoe booked its first participant in the 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series, and it’s a big one. On July 16, renowned five-member rock band Third Eye Blind will headline the outdoor venue in celebration of the group’s 20th anniversary.

“In recognition to their fans for 20 years down, Third Eye Blind will, for the first time in their storied history, play their debut album, considered one of the great rock records of all time, in its entirety, as part of a night of music including their latest EP, ‘We Are Drugs,’” states a press release from Kid Logic Media.

Tickets for the band’s performance will go on sale Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. via http://www.ticketmaster.com. According to the site, prices begin at $45.41, plus tax and fees.

Third Eye Blind is coming to Lake Tahoe off a successful year, as “We Are Drugs” hit iTunes’ top 5 alternative records and the band sold out multiple headlining shows. The group also made appearances at prominent music festivals such as Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Tokyo’s Summersonic.

“The release of the ‘We Are Drugs’ EP is the next chapter in Third Eye Blind’s legacy — a fully-realized body of work that incorporates the band’s perfect pop sensibility with an ever-present progressive intent.

“[Stephan] Jenkins utilizes his characteristic rhythmic vocal style and lyrical prowess on issues of identity, connection, isolation and authenticity while keeping a sharp eye on culture in rapid change,” continues the release.

Formed in 1993, the group has continued to write, record and tour year after year, and kicks off their Summer Gods Tour on June 9, 2017.

“Third Eye Blind represents the ‘rock’ part in Summer Rock Tours — no sequencers, no backing tracks, they make something true, transcendent and passionate every night,” concludes the release.

For additional information about the band, visit http://www.thirdeyeblind.com.