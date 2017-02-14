Tickets on sale for Dancing with Tahoe Stars | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tickets are now on sale for the fifth annual Dancing with the Tahoe Stars, which will take place Saturday, March 4, at the MontBleu.

Ten locals will be paired with 10 dancers to perform various styles of dance including West Coast swing, Bollywood, samba, country, salsa, musical theater, hip-hop, jazz, jive and pasa doble. The stars and pros for the evening are Betsy Belotti and Rainer Herm, Marimille Dacia and Gerzon Chaves, Alison Ganong and Bob Truesdale, Brooke Hernandez and Alex Kaskie, Cindy Martinez and Rex Kline, Jeff Cowen and Rhonda Keen, John Freidrich and Jodi Patton, Matt Levitt and Robyn Lindner, Chuck Malone and Angela Smith, and Austin Sass and Catherine Arens. Dreu Murin will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening.

Similar to the TV show, contestants will learn a choreographed dance routine complete with costumes. Judges for the evening will be Marcia Sarosik, Don Bosson and Paul Middlebrook. The audience will have the opportunity to vote by text for their favorite couple.

Tickets range from $10-$50 and are now available at tahoeartsproject.tix.com or by calling 530-541-0353. For more information, call Tahoe Arts Project at 530-542-3632.