Top Lake Tahoe South Shore spots to catch week one of new NFL season

It's a big weekend for sports fans: The regular NFL season is here. Whether you're visiting the basin or are a local without a television and/or cable (what good is that during opening weekend?), it's time to grab your friends and a beer and settle in for the handful of games on Sunday.

Consider the following spots when planning where to watch week one on South Shore.

Lakeside Inn and Casino

This Stateline establishment hosts a kickoff party on Saturday, Sept. 9 that begins at 5 p.m. While no football games are scheduled on this day, this event jumpstarts the season with live music from Drought Relief, a plethora of cornhole, a raffle, food and more. It's also the perfect setting to place your bets on week one matchups. Learn more about the party on the venue's website, http://www.lakesideinn.com.

Lakeside is not a bad spot to return to for Sunday's games. The inn and casino has three bars and two restaurants, one of which is the Tavern Bar — with over 10 draft beers, game-time eats like wings, tacos, nachos (and more), and high definition screens, you're sure to catch the action here.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX

Looking for a family-friendly place to watch the games? Lake Tahoe AleWorX, located in The Crossing, offers wood-fired pizza and a self-service beer wall with 30 taps (25 craft brews, three wines, one kombucha and one nitro coffee). There are multiple televisions for viewing the matchups, and the venue also hosts live music daily at its outdoor courtyard.

Come for the pizza and beer, stay for the football. Learn more about the restaurant at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com.

Sonney's BBQ Shack

Pool. Burgers. Ribs. A full bar. Multiple televisions. What more could you need to make the most of NFL opening weekend? Not many places on South Shore provide you with the opportunity to play pool with a drink in hand, snacking on appetizers like pig wings while cheering on your favorite team.

View the full menu and learn more about the restaurant, which is located at 787 Emerald Bay Road, at http://www.sonneysbbqshack.com.

Brother's Bar and Grill

Brother's, found approximately one block from Sonney's, is a great spot for outdoor viewing: A 110-inch screen and outdoor projector make it the place to be for soaking in the sun while watching this weekend's games. Inside the bar offers nine flatscreen TVs, so regardless of where you are, you won't miss a moment of NFL action.

Learn more about the venue online at http://www.brothersbartahoe.com.

Other options

If you're hunting for a vibe more in line with that of a local bar, consider Classic Cue Sports Bar & Grille or Steamers Bar & Grill. The former offers NFL football specials on Sundays and — true to its name — plenty of pool tables, while the latter is known as the go-to spot for San Francisco Giants games (which means it's not a bad spot to kick off football season, either).

Apart from AleWorX, consider taking the family to Cold Water Brewery & Grill — the restaurant's menu includes a variety of California comfort food and craft beer. And as strange as it sounds, Pizza Hut is always jumpin' on game days.