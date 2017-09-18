Traffic delays expected on Highway 89 for paving operations

Motorists traveling on Highway 89 should expect delays between Tahoe City and Truckee because of roadwork along the corridor.

The California Department of Transportation said one-way traffic controls are in effect around 8 p.m. Sunday to noon on Friday.

“Work is anticipated to be completed Oct. 15. Delays of 20 minutes are expected. Motorists should plan for delays and allow for extra time to travel through the work zone,” Caltrans said in a statement.

“Motorists are cautioned to reduce speeds through the construction zone, especially in areas of rough roadway, and to use caution near workers and equipment.”

Motorists are advised to alternate routes, including Highway 267 and Highway 28 to get around the roadwork, which includes paving operations.