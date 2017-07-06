Train, Natasha Bedingfield, O.A.R. rock Harveys Outdoor Arena in Stateline | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Did someone say mid-2000s? On Sunday, July 9, Natasha Bedingfield, O.A.R. and Train will each rock Harveys Outdoor Arena as part of the 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

Headlining pop rock group Train, known for hits such as "Drops of Jupiter," "Hey, Soul Sister," "Drive By" and "Calling All Angels," recently dropped the album "A Girl a Bottle a Boat" in January earlier this year. The record, which features the track "Play That Song," is the group's first release since 2014's "Bulletproof Picasso."

Bedingfield, whose hit "Unwritten" reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, opens the night before Train and special guest O.A.R. perform.

"During the course of its two decades of making records, O.A.R. — lead singer and primary songwriter Marc Roberge, drummer Chris Culos, guitarist Richard On, bassist Benj Gershman and saxophonist/guitarist Jerry DePizzo — has created and maintained a sort of a parallel universe.

"In effect hiding in plain sight from the world outside, the band fills arenas and amphitheaters as it crafts and releases relatable songs with big pop hooks, all of this activity going down completely apart from the mainstream," states a release from Vanguard Records.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind event, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $49.50 to $99.50, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online via Ticketmaster, where additional information is available.

Harveys Outdoor Arena is located at U.S. 50 Stateline Avenue on Tahoe's South Shore.

— Lake Tahoe Action