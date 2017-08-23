Tahoe Regional Young Professionals town hall to focus on homelessness

The Tahoe Regional Young Professionals (TRYP) is hosting the next installment in the Tahoe Town Hall series, and the event will focus on a topic of increasing concern in Tahoe and other communities.

The event, Tahoe Town Hall: Addressing Homelessness, will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Beach Retreat Conference Center at 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd. It is free to the public, and will feature a panel of experts to discuss the homelessness issue in South Lake Tahoe.

TRYP anticipates a lively and respectful discussion addressing local homelessness issues; including the impact of services for the homeless like the Lake Tahoe Warm Room, causes of homelessness including the housing crisis, and public safety concerns, according to a press release form TRYP.

The panel will feature Dr. Marissa Muscat, director of the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, which runs the Lake Tahoe Warm Room; Cheyanne Lane, supportive services coordinator with Tahoe Youth & Family Services; Daniel Del Monte, director of the community services division for El Dorado County Health and Human Services; Rabbi Evon Yakar of Temple Bat Yam; Benjamin Henwood, assistant professor of social work at the University of Southern California and author of "Housing First: Ending Homelessness, Transforming Systems, and Changing Lives;" and Lt. Dave Stevenson of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

The first half of the evening will feature a moderated panel discussion lead by TRYP Civic Engagement Committee member, Matt Palacio, followed by a Q-and-A session with questions for the panel submitted by the audience.

For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be live streamed by Tahoe Production House on the TRYP website: TahoeTRYP.Org.

Questions for the panel may also be submitted electronically on the TRYP website, or submitted by email to TahoeTRYP@gmail.com using the subject line, Tahoe Town Hall.