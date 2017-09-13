Two free hiring events in South Lake Tahoe

Looking for a job?

El Dorado County Connections is hosting two employer hiring events in South Lake Tahoe during the month of September. The hiring events are free and open to the public.

During the events, representatives from the respective businesses will be on hand to share information about their organizations and current job openings. Individuals can attend one or both of the hiring events. Participants of the events should plan to bring their resumes and dress professionally. Interviews may be conducted onsite.

The first hiring event will feature representatives from ServPro and will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 3-6 p.m. at Lake Tahoe AleWorX, located at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe.

For information about this event or to RSVP, visit bit.ly/2iGWjSy.

The second hiring event will feature representatives from Harveys and Harrah's Lake Tahoe. The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4-6 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College in the Campus Commons area located at 1 College Drive in South Lake Tahoe.

For information about this event or to RSVP, visit bit.ly/2vIGHUx.

The free employer hiring events are offered as a community service through El Dorado County Connections. Connections is a program of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency and a member of America's Job Center of California, a network of employment service agencies across the state. Connections assists El Dorado County residents with job searches, job skills trainings and workshops, resume development, work experience and more.

For information about these free job assistance services in El Dorado County call 530-573-4330 in South Lake Tahoe or 530-642-4850 in Placerville or visit edcgov.us/humanservices.

This article was submitted by the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency.