Up-and-coming indie group Holidae House visits South Shore

Where: Heavenly Village and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

If you go …

There are two chances to see Portland-based indie rock group Holidae House on Tahoe's South Shore this weekend: The first comes as part of the Heavenly Village Midway Art & Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 1; the second comes a day later at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The band is new to the scene, but is expected to make an impact with its self-described psychy, darkish and rockish feel.

"In the vein of Radiohead and Tame Impala, with a dancy, uplifting twist, Holidae House is a band we're keeping an eye on.

"Fresh out of the studio, we're excited to see where this band can take themselves," states the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe website.

Holidae House released its first EP in September 2016. The five-track collection is marked by the stand-out single "Slow Down."

Holidae House's Heavenly Village gig is free to attend and is held from 6-9:15 p.m. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino show begins at 9:30 p.m., costs $10 and is open to guests over the age of 21.

Additional information about the two performances are available at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com and http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, respectively.

Learn more about the band on Facebook (@HolidaeHouseMusic).

— Lake Tahoe Action