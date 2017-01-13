US 50 wrecks impact traffic between Roundhill and Glenbrook (updated) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

Nevada Department of Transportation reported via Twitter that Highway 50 near Elks Point is now open, as of approximately 11:45 a.m.

The original story is below.

Rain left a sheet of ice on Highway 50, sending more than a dozen vehicles between Roundhill and Glenbrook spinning out of control.

Three of the crashes were head-on, according to Douglas County officials.

Two wrecks resulted in injuries, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.