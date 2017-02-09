South Lake Tahoe Valentine’s Day gift guide | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe Time is a real problem — chances are it has affected your ability to plan ahead regarding Valentine’s Day gifts. Lucky for you, we’ve done research on holiday presents and gathered a list of the best items you can find locally for your significant other.

For Her

1. Wine: What girl will say no to this? Local El Dorado County wines are available at The Cork & More, found at 1032 Al Tahoe Blvd. The shop’s specialty selections range widely in both price and taste, and each is carefully chosen. You can even get a little more creative and purchase multiple bottles, assembled in a gift basket.

2. Floral Displays: Flowers are always a reliable go-to gift. Twine and Dandy has an entire Valentine’s Day section on its website that features the most extravagant arrangements perfect for decorating your home for the holiday. Checkout the company’s website for more details and pricing information.

Pro tip: Top off the flowers with chocolate-covered strawberries from Lake Tahoe Chocolate Shop, located in Ski Run Marina.

3. Lake Tahoe jewelry: Gaia-Licious Global Gifts, located in the Al Tahoe area, sells a necklace with a charm shaped like Lake Tahoe. Quaint and not too flashy, it’s a great gift for girls who hold the region close to their hearts.

For Him

1. Growler of his favorite brew: What guy doesn’t love good craft beer? Grab a growler from local breweries such as Sidellis Lake Tahoe, Alibi Ale Works and Cold Water Brewery & Grill, or register him for a mug club. Although South Lake Brewing Company isn’t open yet, memberships have started — sign up your beau so he can look forward to celebrating the new brewery when it opens.

2. Lift tickets: Give the gift of shredding at his favorite mountain resort. You’re in Tahoe — if you’re not hitting up the slopes, something is wrong.

3. Gear: Check out Tahoe Sports Ltd or local ski shops to find something that fits his taste preferences. Chances are he’d love those new goggles he’s been eying, or that helmet with built-in headphones.