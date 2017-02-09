Valentine’s Day: A day of love and food | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Ahhh, Valentine’s Day. A day reserved for reminding lovers they need to show some affection if they haven’t done so in the past year, or potentially feel the wrath of Cupid — or your significant other, take your pick.

Whether you choose to celebrate or not, it is generally a day commemorated with food. Maybe it’s a box of chocolates or a nice evening out, but either way, the hope is that at the end of the day, it all leads to the same place — I believe most people can picture where that is.

So, if you’ve ever done what I’ve done and waited until it was too late to book a reservation at your favorite restaurant and ruin the mood, don’t fret. I have your back. There are dining options you can create at home and still get the same effect — I’m talking about food aphrodisiacs.

The thing about foods considered to be aphrodisiacs is they tend to be low in fat and high in vitamins and minerals. So not only are they good for your body, yielding more energy, increased blood-flow and nutrients, they can lead to “other” things that are good for you.

If you are planning a meal in, consider some of these ingredients:

Chiles: Spicy in more ways than one, there are plenty of varieties to choose from. Eating them can get your blood rushing, heart pumping and pores sweating — similar to that feeling your loved one gave you when you first met, right?

Basil: A royal herb of the Greeks and sacred herb in India, it has been used for centuries by singles and couples alike. Whether using handfuls in a pesto, or topping your favorite chicken or pasta, its fragrance alone can send you reeling.

Grapes: Pretty sure those pictures of kings and queens with people feeding them grapes were for good reason. They are also the leading ingredient in one thing that a special dinner should not be without — wine. Feel free to go full Roman empire and feed each other grapes as an appetizer.

Honey: An ingredient that’s long been associated with sensuality, it provides the body with a usable form of sugar that easily converts into energy. It also conjures up the image of honeybees extracting sweet nectar from flowers, along with countless nicknames given to loved ones.

Ginger: Long used for its medicinal qualities, its sharp taste eaten straight can be hot on the tongue. Cooked, it morphs to a spicy-sweet flavor and helps to thin the blood, which allows easier flow to the areas of the body that are most sensitive.

Oysters: The rock star of aphrodisiacs. Low in fat, high in complex sugars and protein, and loaded with zinc — a key ingredient to testosterone production.

Chocolate: Well, duh. Who doesn’t like chocolate? Candy companies seemingly flood the market prior to Valentine’s Day in hopes that couples everywhere will share in the indulgence. Just a couple bites and it’s sure to put a smile on your face. It contains antioxidants and stimulates the body while surging blood flow — not a bad thing if this is dessert.

