South Tahoe boys’ tennis rolls through Incline

The South Tahoe boys' tennis team defeated visiting Incline 12-6 Thursday.

The Vikings clinched the victory over Incline in the second of three rounds, which afforded head coach Will Davenport the opportunity to get more players on the court in the third round.

Quinn Proctor and Peter Sullivan dominated two doubles matches and the second clinched the match for South Tahoe.

Vikings No. 3 singles player Bryin Schouten won two of three matches and pushed Incline's No. 1 player to the limit before falling 7-5.

South Tahoe sophomore Juan Vazquez won two of three matches and Ian Smith, Adin Burns and Sonam Sherpa rotated partners and each won two matches. The No. 3 doubles team of Jeremiah Dahl and Clyde Rypins each earned two points.

The Vikings are 4-0 in the 3A Northern League after receiving a pair of forfeit victories and next will host rival Truckee at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Vikings played a few matches against Sparks and North Tahoe but they didn't have enough players for a complete team.