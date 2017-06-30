Warren G makes a stop at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

'90s hip-hop is on its way to the Lake Tahoe Basin — Southern California native Warren G is set to perform on the South Shore this weekend.

"Warren G grew up in Long Beach, California, listening to his parents' collection of jazz, funk and soul, nurturing a deep love for music," according to the artist's online biography.

At the start of his journey into the music business, he formed the group 213 with Nate Dogg and Snoop Dogg before working toward his individual pursuits.

"Throughout his early solo career, Warren G worked with artists like MC Breed and 2Pac, but his big break came when his vocal collaboration with Mista Grimm, on 'Indo Smoke,' appeared on the Poetic Justice soundtrack (1992)," continues the bio.

The project resulted in his collaboration with Dr. Dre — G contributed to the 1992 album "The Chronic" with sampling for "Nuthin' but a G-Thang."

But G broke onto the scene as a solo artist with 1994's "Regulate," a duet with Nate Dogg.

"The accompanying album 'Regulate… G Funk Era' went triple platinum with 'This D.J.' becoming Warren's second Top 20 hit," continues the bio.

Over the years, G has sold over eight million records.

Catch the hip-hop artist at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, June 30, at 10 p.m.

Tickets begin at $30 and are available online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, which also offers additional information.

The venue is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action