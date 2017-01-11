Weather to cause delivery delays for Wednesday’s Tahoe Daily Tribune | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Winter weather and ensuing power outages are causing delays in the delivery of Wednesday’s Tahoe Daily Tribune.

The weather and uncertain road conditions will cause delays is home delivery and single copy delivery to newspaper boxes throughout the area. As is always the case, a digital edition is available online for free.

For home delivery of Wednesday’s edition, the paper will likely be delivered with Friday’s edition.

“We are just not in a position to be able to risk the health of the drivers on the side streets and roads when it is unclear how dangerous any of them are,” Tribune Publisher Rob Galloway said Wednesday morning. “For single copy, many of our drivers are also buried and we will get as many out as time/weather will allow, but it remains unclear as to exact times and to which locations. We’ll be assessing each location to ensure safety of our drivers and get out to as many locations that are accessible.”

A blizzard warning for the Tahoe region issued by the National Weather Service is set to expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday. A winter storm advisory will remain in effect from that time until Thursday morning.