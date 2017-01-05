Week-long Magic Fusion at The Loft | TahoeDailyTribune.com

When: Friday, Jan. 6, through Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 12, various times

Heavenly Village is home to great entertainment, and The Loft is no exception. Boasting live theatre, a lounge and dinner and drinks menu, the venue also hosts Magic Fusion shows daily (apart from Wednesdays, when the theatre is dark).

With the stormy weather currently slotted for at least one more week, the magical ambiance is one you should definitely check out during your stay.

“The Loft Theatre presents Magic Fusion, starring world-class magicians from around the world,” states The Loft’s website.

Magicians featured in the past include Robert Hall and Tony Clark, the latter of which has notched the International Magicians Society’s Magician of the Year award.

“Magic Fusion is a perfect blend of intimate magic and comedy, featuring world-class, award-winning magicians from around the world,” states the Magic Fusion Facebook page.

“Magic Fusion producers Paul Reder and Tony Clark are well-known in the regional entertainment circuit and have produced more than a dozen magic-based shows, including the award-winning blockbuster ‘Illusion Fusion’ that was rated Lake Tahoe’s No. 1 attraction on both Trip Advisor and Yelp,” according to the venue’s website.

Tickets for Magic Fusion begin at $19 for children and $27 for adults, and are available online via The Loft.

The Loft is located at 1021 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe.

Additional information is available at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action