Wesley Orsolic Band closes out Live at Lakeview

South Shore's Live at Lakeview summer music series comes to a close on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a performance from local artist Wesley Orsolic.

Prior to Orsolic taking the stage, Miki Rae + Robbie Dub will open the packed evening at 4:30 p.m., rounding out a night of rock 'n' roll.

"Wesley's musical upbringing contains a large amount of funk/jazz and blues. His unique playing style reflects his ability to successfully combine the elements of all these styles," states the artist's online biography.

He has played at venues across the United States, and after living in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco, Orsolic settled in the Tahoe Basin.

"Living at Lake Tahoe seems to provide him with the kind of radiating energy that inspires creativity," continues the bio.

In addition to Orsolic himself, the band also includes drummer Liz Broscoe, bassist Reuben Thompson and Lowell Wilson on keys.

Learn more about the musicians on Facebook (Wesley Orsolic Band), or on Orsolic's website (www.wesleyorsolic.com).

The gig is held at Lakeview Commons, located on the corner of U.S. 50 and Lakeview Avenue. The venue offers a free bike valet as well as a beer garden, food and craft vendors, live art and more.

Live at Lakeview is free to attend, and additional information is available online at http://www.liveatlakeview.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action