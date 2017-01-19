Where to go for trivia, karaoke in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

So, you’re visiting South Lake Tahoe and are looking for a form of entertainment that isn’t too high-stress, but is certainly more than staying in a cabin and playing board games. Avoid the smoke-ridden casinos (and the temptation to gamble your money away) and the hustle and bustle of Stateline nightlife with a relaxing (or maybe not-so-relaxing, depending on your competitive spirit) evening spent testing your knowledge or singing away.

For those who want to get out, but refrain from being in close proximity with who knows how many other people, your go-to late night entertainment is most likely trivia or karaoke. Depending on your tastes, you’ll certainly want to spend time at one of the following locations.

Trivia

Are you the Sheldon Cooper of your friend group? The Ravenclaw in your family? Resonate with the likes of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking? Then you might have a shot at taking home a prize.

Wednesday is the night for trivia on Tahoe’s South Shore, and it begins with the Beer Garden at Basecamp Hotel at 7 p.m. The venue is going on two months of hosting quiz fun — expect approximately 20 standard trivia questions, in addition to a few bonus rounds with unconventional rewards.

“We do a round where if you go and purchase a drink, it gives you bonus points — there’s some random things like that. Each answer you turn in gives you the option to put in a song request, and we try to play through them all. It can get kind of ridiculous depending on the suggestions,” Beer Garden manager Brian Cicero said.

Questions range from a variety of current topics — as a result of recent storm patterns, a large focus as of late has been snow.

“Sometimes you have to dig deep into the depths of the internet to find good questions,” Cicero laughed.

Teams at the Beer Garden are limited to approximately five people, depending on the size of the crowd. Prizes include gift certificates to local spots, as well as some rewards people might want to avoid.

“We may or may not make the team that comes in last place drink non-alcoholic beers. That’s something we do as a funny little ‘punishment,’” Cicero explained.

The Basecamp Beer Garden attempts to wrap up its trivia in under two hours, giving people the chance to make it over to Himmel Haus’ event that begins at 9 p.m. the same evening.

Every Wednesday, the German restaurant and bierhaus hosts teams of up to six people who compete for the first place prize: a two-liter beer for the team. If you can’t claim the top reward, don’t fret — the second place team receives a one-liter beer and third place wins a pint. As the libations include a wide variety of German and Belgian beers, these prizes are absolutely worth playing for.

Stay tuned for the announce- ment of more trivia nights — Gunbarrel Tavern and Eatery formerly hosted weekly trivia, and is looking to bring the events back as early as spring.

Karaoke

You may not be cut out for “American Idol” or “The Voice,” but you could certainly be the star at one of South Shore’s karaoke nights.

Rojo’s Tavern, located in the Al Tahoe area, hosts karaoke three nights each week — the fun begins Thursdays at 9 p.m., and starts on Fridays and Saturdays one hour later. The venue invites you to come sing your favorite songs and dance the night away.

If three nights of karaoke isn’t enough, you might be obsessed. However, you should also check out Classic Cue for their Wednesday karaoke nights. The sports bar is located near the Y and is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. six days of the week. Classic Cue is open Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Learn more about any of the above locations through Facebook or their respective websites.