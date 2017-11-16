Where to go in Tahoe if you don’t want to cook a Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is just around the corner — Thursday, Nov. 23, marks the time of year typically defined by tight-fitting pants and an excessive amount of family bonding. But maybe you're visiting from out of town, or are a local looking for a different way to celebrate the holiday that dates back hundreds of years.

Skipping the traditional household get together of 10-plus family members this year? Here are some other options to consider for Thanksgiving 2017.

South Shore

A handful of restaurants will open doors for those opting to eat out of the house this coming Thursday, including two eateries found in Ski Run Marina: Riva Grill and Artemis Lakefront Café.

The bar at Riva Grill opens at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the start of dinner service. Guests can choose butternut squash bisque or a holiday salad before enjoying maple-roasted turkey or five-spiced honey-glazed ham and concluding with apple or pumpkin pie for dessert. An adult meal costs $39 and children eat for $24 — reservations are recommended (call 520-542-2600 or visit http://www.rivagrill.com).

Over at Artemis Lakefront Café, enjoy Caesar or Greek salad followed by roasted turkey and traditional Thanksgiving sides. The meal costs $28 for adults and $15 for children. The Mediterranean restaurant's full menu will also be available, in addition to warm cocktail specials. Football fans won't want to miss out: The bar will play the big games throughout the afternoon.

Ski Run isn't the only spot hosting Thanksgiving festivities on the South Shore — Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge and Zephyr Cove Resort host a feast and buffet, respectively. The Beach Retreat's feast is held in Sidelines Pub and costs $25 for adults and $14.95 for children 12 and under (learn more at http://www.tahoebeachretreat.com). Zephyr Cove Resort's meal costs $32 for adults and $15 for children (call 775-589-4968 to reserve your spot).

If you already have dinner figured out, really switch things up and spend Thanksgiving at a brewery: South Lake Brewing Company, found at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd., offers 25 percent off all growler and crowler fills. The establishment is open 2-6 p.m. on the holiday.

North Shore

It's a mix of family-style service and buffets on Tahoe's North Shore this Thanksgiving.

Jake's On the Lake, found in Tahoe City, hosts a four-hour dinner that begins at 4 p.m. Attendees can choose from a turkey dinner (featuring garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and more holiday favorites) or the restaurant's regular Hawaiian-inspired menu. The Thanksgiving meal costs $29 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Call 530-583-0188 for more information.

Over in Incline Village, Lone Eagle Grille hosts an upscale Thanksgiving buffet that costs $95 per adult and $35 per child (ages 5-12 — kids 4 and under are free). The meal features prime rib, mashed potatoes, ham, turkey, a cheese display… even seafood — what else could you need? Learn more at http://www.loneeaglegrille.com.

Squaw Valley's traditional Thanksgiving dinner is served family style in Olympic House's Plaza Bar. Featuring appetizers and a full bar, the meal costs $64 for adults and $34 for children 12 and under. Find more details at http://www.squawvalley.com.

Not looking for a North Shore meal? Grab a pint of Alibi Ale Works' Pumpkin Pie Bier to celebrate the season and set the holiday mood. The Incline Village-based brewery also has a taproom and public house located in Truckee. Get more information about the beer on page 8.