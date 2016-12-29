Where to celebrate New Year’s on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Congratulations, you’ve made it — the end of 2016 is upon us at long last. Luckily, you’re in one of the top spots to celebrate the start of 2017. Whether you’re looking for a nightclub party or something more low-key, Tahoe’s South Shore has a variety of options that will satisfy any visitor or local.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Guests who visit the Stateline casino on New Year’s Eve are in for a treat: three parties for the price of one. MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa will host parties in its Opal Ultra Lounge, Blu Nightclub and newly renovated Convention Center, where attendees will experience live music, go-go dancers, body painting and much more.

Doors for MontBleu’s 2017 New Year’s celebration open at 8 p.m. to all guests 21 years of age and older. Tickets are available for $75 through http://www.ticketmaster.com or the MontBleu box office. Get them early, as prices jump to $80 on the day of the event. Three dance floors, 10 bars and over 2,000 people — what else do you need?

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

A lot will be going on at this venue on Saturday evening. From 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., the Guitar Plaza will offer free admission to the public for a gathering that features live music. At the same time, the Center Bar will feature an additional live DJ, as well as bottle service seating.

From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. inside Vinyl, Glam Cobra headlines an ‘80s flashback party. The Southern California-based band is known for bringing spectacular rock shows that remain true to their ‘80s glam rock roots. Tickets for the gig are available for $40 at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

The Loft

The venue transforms its traditional Magic Fusion show into a New Year’s Eve dinner-and-show package that features a three-course meal with dessert, a bottle of champagne for each table and the opportunity to see award-winning magician Robert Hall for $99. Seating begins at 6 p.m., with the show starting an hour and a half later.

After the jaw-dropping show, The Loft opens its restaurant and lounge for an exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration that features heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, wine and beer, live music, champagne toast and more. Resident DJ Roger That spins music throughout the party, which begins at 8 p.m. and continues until 2 a.m., and features deep house music in addition to high-energy, top-40 hits and dance floor favorites. Tickets begin at $100.

Learn more about the bash and purchase tickets at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.

Heavenly Village

Heavenly Holidays come to a close with a New Year’s Eve celebration that takes place from 6-9:30 p.m. in the Heavenly Village. Boasting a live concert, ice carving performance, fire dancers and more, it’s a party timed to coincide with New York City’s Time Square ball drop.

The infamous Heavenly Gondola Ball Drop takes place at 9 p.m., complete with a fireworks show. The event is early enough that you can bring your kids and still have time to hit the casinos afterward.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Located inside the casino, Peek Nightclub hosts a ‘20s-themed New Year’s Eve party that begins at 9 p.m. Titled “Indulgence is Bliss,” the celebration is open to guests 21 years of age and older. Tickets are available for $100 at the door or online via Ticketmaster.

Keep in mind, this is a party you’ll want to have advance tickets for: pre-purchased ticket holders have a priority line available to them.

Dinner, live music options

In addition to the parties and nightclub bashes, South Shore is home to countless other New Year’s Eve celebrations. Cruise aboard the M.S. Dixie II with dinner, live music, dancing and more. The boat departs Zephyr Cove Resort at 6 p.m. and returns at 9:30 p.m. Learn more about the family-friendly event at http://www.zephyrcove.com.

Edgewood Tahoe and Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel will host New Year’s Eve buffets, featuring menus including seafood, steak and more. Edgewood Tahoe’s doors open at 7 p.m., and live music from Drought Relief begins at 9 p.m. Learn more and view the complete menu at http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com. Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel’s dinner is held from 6-10 p.m. Additional information is available online at http://www.tahoeresorthotel.com.

Black Star Safari headlines The Divided Sky in Meyers from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The local blues/jam rock duo has played the venue many times, and returns to ring in 2017. The $10 at-the-door cover charge includes a champagne toast at midnight.