Where, who to watch at 28th annual American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you've always wanted to see a celebrity, but don't frequent Los Angeles, New York City or time your vacations just right, now is your chance: The annual American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament returns for its 28th year on Thursday, July 13, at Edgewood Tahoe.

This year's field includes returning players such as Justin Timberlake, Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley, in addition to new faces like Charles Woodson and Paige Spiranac.

Regardless of whom you've come out to see, we've assembled a guide on the best spots to watch and who to look out for:

Bay Area Sports Stars

By this point, who isn't a Golden State Warriors fan — or at least a bandwagoner? Keep your eye out for Splash Brothers Curry and Klay Thompson throughout the course of the tournament.

NHL fans will be pleased to hear that all-star San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski returns this year, along with former Sharks forward and current broadcaster Jeremy Roenick.

Legendary San Francisco 49ers Steve Young and Jerry Rice are also set to bring their games back to Edgewood Tahoe.

The Jokesters

Anyone who has attended the celebrity golf tournament in years past knows that Barkley, Ray Romano, Kevin Nealon and Alfonso Ribeiro are among the handful of competitors who know how to have a good time.

Be sure to watch out for Barkley's infamous one-handed swing, and keep an eye on Ribeiro — he just might bust out "The Carlton Dance."

Rob Riggle and Larry the Cable Guy are also known for silly asides throughout the weekend-long tournament.

The Experienced

Many of this year's participants are decent golfers — former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder has clinched the top spot in the tournament the past two years, and looks to take home the title for the third time in a row.

Additional top competitors include former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien and actor Jack Wagner.

Where to Watch

Early arrivers should check out the 1st and 10th holes, where players tee off and start the course for the day. Bleacher seating is available at each location, so you could lounge all day. On the other hand, the holes provide a great starting point for those focused on following a specific group throughout the day.

Hole 16 is one of the most intimidating drives of the course: It faces the lake and features a green surrounded by bunkers. Hole 17, a par three, is a great spot, too, as it's the course's marquee location. Experience a little bit of sand, lake, fans and celebrities all in one go.

One of the greatest ways to watch the tournament in person is by walking the course. Edgewood Tahoe is not only beautiful, but you get in some exercise and can check out how your favorites perform in different scenarios instead of being camped out in one spot all day. The holes nearest the clubhouse tend to be the most popular among spectators, so if you wish for a quieter scene we recommend the front nine.

Not attending the tournament in person? No worries — NBCSN and the Golf Channel will both provide live coverage of the event. Hang out somewhere you can escape the heat and get an all-inclusive perspective of the event.

Learn more about the tournament online at http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com.

