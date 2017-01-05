Whiskey Dick’s Saloon welcomes Rage Again and A Perfect Tool | TahoeDailyTribune.com

What: Rage Again and A Perfect Tool

If you go …

Rock out at South Shore’s Whiskey Dick’s Saloon this Friday, Jan. 6, as California’s premiere Rage Against The Machine tribute, Rage Again, headlines the venue alongside A Perfect Tool, a tribute band influenced by A Perfect Circle and Tool.

“Come be reminded of the hits and high energy performances that brought RATM international acclaim! Rage Again’s sincere devotion to that classic authentic Rage Against The Machine sound is filling venues and rocking people’s faces off! With the ability to span over a decade of hits and dozens of songs, every show provides a unique high-energy live music experience,” states a press release from Late-Nite Productions.

This is a can’t-miss event, which features Tahoe Blue Vodka drink specials all night.

“Rage Again never fails to create the hardcore party edge that everyone expects from a RATM show,” continues the release.

“Already creating a buzz on the SD and LA music scenes, A Perfect Tool never fails to create the hardcore dark esoteric edge that everyone expects from an A Perfect Circle / Tool show,” states the band’s Facebook biography.

Advance tickets are available for $10, and tickets climb to $15 at the door.

Doors open at 9 p.m. for the gig.

Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Additional information is available at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

— Lake Tahoe Action