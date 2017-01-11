Power restored in South Lake Tahoe amidst widespread regional power outages | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE: An 8:30 a.m. update from Liberty Utilities reported that as of 5 a.m., all power had been restored to the 1,700 customers in South Lake Tahoe without power.

“We currently have approximately 20,000 customers without power. All Liberty Utilities and NV Energy crews have worked together through the night,” reported spokeswoman Kathy Carter. “Because of the numerous large trees that have fallen through lines and wires down, it is causing the restoration process to be very slow working one community at a time.”

Additionally, the Liberty Utilities North and South Lake Tahoe Walk In Centers and Customer Service Phone Lines are closed today due to the server weather conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY: Widespread power outages across Tahoe Basin, including South Lake Tahoe

The majority of customers along the North Shore, West Shore and continuing through Truckee to Portola are without power due to a mudslide and falling trees that have damaged all three energy sources to the region, reported Liberty Utilities around midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Roughly 1,700 Liberty Utilities customers are without power in South Lake Tahoe due to a fallen tree branch on a primary wire.

Crews have been working on repairing the line since 1 a.m.

Though the situation appeared to be getting better yesterday evening — the outages were down to just 300 affected customers across the region — the increasingly severe weather brought down lines at a rapid rate.

According to spokeswoman Kathy Carter, there have been reports of multiple trees and branches falling, and she reminds people to never touch or remove a downed line.

“Call 911 if you believe downed lines pose an immediate risk. Liberty continues to respond to outages whenever possible although closed roads and blizzard conditions are making some areas inaccessible,” wrote Carter.

In El Dorado County there are 2,048 without power. In Placer County, 16,022 — nearly 97 percent of their customers — are affected by the outage.

Carter said customers who do not have their power restored by the morning should prepare for an extended outage. At this time, Liberty Utilities doesn’t know how long those outages could last.

For updates, please visit Liberty Utilities website here as the customer call center will not have updates.