Lake Tahoe boat inspection stations moving to winter hours

With fall approaching, boat inspections — a crucial tool in the fight to prevent invasive species form entering Lake Tahoe — will move to select ramps and winter hours.

Tahoe Resource Conservation District (TRCD) inspectors will be stationed at Cave Rock and Lake Forest boat launch ramps from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting, according to a press release. The change starts Oct. 1.

All boats without an intact Tahoe inspection seal are required to get an inspection during daylight hours. Boaters are encouraged to confirm hours and inspection locations at TahoeBoatInspections.com or by calling 888-824-6267.

Decontaminations will be available at Cave Rock and Lake Forest throughout October as weather permits. Decontamination fees will apply for watercraft that are not clean, drained and dry. Watercraft that has been in a known infested waterbody will require a precautionary decontamination, at no cost, regardless of whether it has been cleaned, drained and dried.

Boats with intact inspection seals are permitted to launch at all open launch facilities.

"It is more efficient to move inspections back to the boat launch ramps with the decrease in boater traffic during the slower fall and winter months," Dennis Zabaglo, aquatic resources program manager at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, said in the press release. "But we will continue operations at roadside inspection locations for the 2018 summer boating season. We appreciate the continued cooperation from Tahoe boaters in helping to protect our amazing recreational resources from the threat of aquatic invasive species and supporting our nationally recognized prevention program."

Lake Tahoe remains free of new invasive species that could threaten the overall health of Lake Tahoe and surrounding waterbodies, according to TRCD, which cites monitoring and scientific reports. During the 2017 boating season, TRCD watercraft inspectors performed more than 7,600 inspections. In total, more than 15,000 vessels launched at Lake Tahoe, including both newly inspected vessels and those with intact Tahoe-issued inspection seals.

In 2017, more than 30 of the inspected watercraft were harboring aquatic invasive plants, mussels or snails, according TRCD, which decontaminated approximately 4,300 watercraft with hot water, preventing invasive species from entering Tahoe's waters.

"We would like to thank the thousands of boaters who arrived at our watercraft inspection stations with their watercraft clean, drained and dry," Nicole Cartwright, aquatic invasive species program manager for TRCD, said in the press release. "By taking these three steps, boaters were able to get closer to having fun on Lake Tahoe and avoided paying additional fees."