Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into tree

A Novato resident suffered major injuries Sunday after crashing into a tree off Pioneer Trail in South Lake Tahoe and was arrested for DUI.

According to the California Highway Patrol report, a 21-year-old was traveling eastbound in a 2003 Merz on Pioneer Trail from Highway 50 at an undetermined speed as she approached a curve in the road. The woman told the reporting officer she veered to avoid an animal.

While avoiding the animal, she drove into a tree on the south side of the road, injuring herself and her two passengers.

The driver suffered broken legs and was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.