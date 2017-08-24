Your Tahoe Weekend: Celebrate summer in Tahoe this weekend

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Creating Equilibrium: Concert, Festival & Visions Conference

A first-of-its-kind event focused on generating environmentally impactful innovations in a progressive space. Three days of music, festival, radical solutions forum, immersive laboratory, and more.

Where: Squaw Valley

When: Friday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: Ticket packages range.

Online: http://www.creatingequilibrium.com

2. Truckee Pro Rodeo

The 43rd Truckee Professional Rodeo comes to town this weekend, bringing kids and family activities, performances, and western dancing for guests to enjoy.

Where: McIver Arena | 10695 Brockway Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: Child: $8, Adult: $12; Family & Premiere seating packages available.

Online: http://www.truckeerodeo.org

3. Shakespeare Festival: Love’s Labour’s Lost

Enjoy an evening of culture during the final performances of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Sand Harbor. Enjoy food, drink, and entertainment during an evening under the stars where the cast will perform “Love’s Labour’s Lost”.

Where: Sand Harbor State Park, Incline Village

When: Friday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Aug. 27 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Seating prices range.

Online: http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com

4. Tahoe City Fine Arts and Crafts Festival

Head to the Boatworks Marina Green for this free, fine art event. Over 30 artisans will showcase collectible arts and crafts for purchase in paintings, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork, photography, and much more. Where: Boatworks Marina Green, Tahoe City

When: Friday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Aug. 27 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free event.

Online: http://www.pacificfinearts.com

5. Literacy Sensory Exploration

KidZone will host this event to bring books to life for young readers working on early learning skills and sensory processing.

Where: KidZone Museum, Truckee

When: Friday, Aug. 25 | 10 a.m.

Cost: Ages 1-69: $8; Ages 70+: $4

Online: http://www.kidzonemuseum.org

6. Live Music at Moody’s Bistro Bar & Beats

Head to Moody’s for gourmet plates, signature cocktails, and live music entertainment. On Friday, Aug. 25, the restaurant welcomes Truckee’s own outlaw country band, Everyday Outlaw. Saturday evening, Aug. 26, Miguel Jiminez Group will dazzle diners.

Where: Moody’s Bistro Bar & Beats, Truckee

When: Friday, Aug. 25 & Saturday, Aug. 26

Cost: Free music

Online: http://www.moodysbistro.com

7. Neighborhood Health Fair

Participate in preventative health screenings and information on nutrition, mental health, bike safety, literacy, immigration, and mobile home titles and registrations; also register children for school.

Where: Donner Creek Mobile Home Park

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.truckeefrc.org

8. Wine Walk Series

The last Saturday of the month marks Northstar California’s Wine Walk event series. Sip and snack your way through shops in the Village.

Where: Northstar California Resort

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 | 3-6 p.m.

Cost: $32 – $38

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

9. Cheese Making Workshop with Restaurant Trokay

Join a culinary adventure in cheese making with Restaurant Trokay owner, Nyna Weatherson, former head cheesemonger at the world famous Greenwich Village cheese shop, Murray’s.

Where: Restaurant Trokay, Truckee

When: Sunday, Aug. 27 | 12-1:30 p.m.

Cost: $78

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

10. Concerts at Commons Beach

This week’s headliner is none other than folk and bluegrass band Brothers Comatose. Head to Commons Beach with your family, friends, and some snacks for a free show on the shore of Lake Tahoe.

Where: Commons Beach, Tahoe City

When: Sunday, Aug. 27 | 4-7 p.m.

Cost: Free music.

Online: http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com

