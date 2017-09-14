Your Tahoe Weekend: Celebrate the final days of summer in North Lake Tahoe

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings

Five restaurants and five bands face off to earn best wings and best band titles during the annual event, whose proceeds benefit the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science.

Where: Squaw Valley Village

When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 4-9:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Cost: $5 entry donation

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

2. Women as Change Makers Summit

Celebrating women in business is the Women as Change Makers event, covering topics on what it takes to grow your business, nurture your career, find balance, and forge lasting relationships.

Where: The Atlantis Casino Resort, Reno

When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $65 – $350

Online: http://www.wacm.co

3. 7th Annual Tahoe Fall Fest

Tahoe’s Connection for Families will host their largest fundraiser, inviting parents to dress in their favorite masks and dance the night away.

Where: The Chateau at Incline Village

When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $125 early bird; $150 regular ticket price

Online: http://www.tcfkids.org

4. Rose All Day

Glasses Wine Bar will host a special tasting to celebrate the last official weekend of summer with five different roses from around the world set to live music. Wear pink to join in on the fun and save $1 from your tasting cost.

Where: Glasses Wine Bar

When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 3 p.m.

Cost: $15 includes five rose tastings and special pricing on full glasses

Online: http://www.glasseswinebar.com

5. The Power of Peacemaking

This two-day session covers utilizing mindfulness to cut the roots of hatred, led by Greg Heffron. Learn about different kinds of conflict and how to best adapt to different situations.

Where: For Goodness Sake

When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 7-9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 16 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $120 for both days; $10 for Friday only

Online: http://www.goodnesssake.org

6. Art & Soul Artwalk

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association will host the third annual artwalk featuring more than 30 stops through shops and sidewalks downtown where local artisans will showcase their craft.

Where: Historic Downtown Truckee

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 | 1 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.historictruckee.com

7. Michael Franti & Spearhead

Don’t miss Michael Franti and Spearhead in concert at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday night.

Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $40 + tax/fees

Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com

8. Mountain Hardware 40th Anniversary Event

Mountain Hardware’s parking lot will host barbecue demonstrations with samples along with creative workshops for children of all ages.

Where: Mountain Hardware, Truckee

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.mountainhardwareandsports.com

9. Truckee Community Farmers Market

Locally grown and artisan quality foods, including fresh produce will be on display during the Truckee Community Farmers Market every Sunday through Sept. 24.

Where: Truckee west end of town, Sears parking lot | 12047 Donner Pass Road

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.truckeefarmersmarket.org

10. 9th annual High Fives Bocce Ball Tournament

Join the High Fives nonprofit foundation for their ninth annual day of bonding over the bocce courts. Register with a two-person team and compete to win prizes.

Where: Truckee River Winery

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: $125 per team of two

Online: http://www.highfivesfoundation.org

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.