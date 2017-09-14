Your Tahoe Weekend: Celebrate the final days of summer in North Lake Tahoe
September 14, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings
Five restaurants and five bands face off to earn best wings and best band titles during the annual event, whose proceeds benefit the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science.
Where: Squaw Valley Village
When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 4-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 entry donation
Online: http://www.squawalpine.com
2. Women as Change Makers Summit
Celebrating women in business is the Women as Change Makers event, covering topics on what it takes to grow your business, nurture your career, find balance, and forge lasting relationships.
Where: The Atlantis Casino Resort, Reno
When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cost: $65 – $350
Online: http://www.wacm.co
3. 7th Annual Tahoe Fall Fest
Tahoe’s Connection for Families will host their largest fundraiser, inviting parents to dress in their favorite masks and dance the night away.
Where: The Chateau at Incline Village
When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $125 early bird; $150 regular ticket price
Online: http://www.tcfkids.org
4. Rose All Day
Glasses Wine Bar will host a special tasting to celebrate the last official weekend of summer with five different roses from around the world set to live music. Wear pink to join in on the fun and save $1 from your tasting cost.
Where: Glasses Wine Bar
When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $15 includes five rose tastings and special pricing on full glasses
Online: http://www.glasseswinebar.com
5. The Power of Peacemaking
This two-day session covers utilizing mindfulness to cut the roots of hatred, led by Greg Heffron. Learn about different kinds of conflict and how to best adapt to different situations.
Where: For Goodness Sake
When: Friday, Sept. 15 | 7-9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 16 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cost: $120 for both days; $10 for Friday only
Online: http://www.goodnesssake.org
6. Art & Soul Artwalk
Truckee Downtown Merchants Association will host the third annual artwalk featuring more than 30 stops through shops and sidewalks downtown where local artisans will showcase their craft.
Where: Historic Downtown Truckee
When: Saturday, Sept. 16 | 1 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.historictruckee.com
7. Michael Franti & Spearhead
Don’t miss Michael Franti and Spearhead in concert at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday night.
Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa
When: Saturday, Sept. 16 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $40 + tax/fees
Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com
8. Mountain Hardware 40th Anniversary Event
Mountain Hardware’s parking lot will host barbecue demonstrations with samples along with creative workshops for children of all ages.
Where: Mountain Hardware, Truckee
When: Saturday, Sept. 16 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.mountainhardwareandsports.com
9. Truckee Community Farmers Market
Locally grown and artisan quality foods, including fresh produce will be on display during the Truckee Community Farmers Market every Sunday through Sept. 24.
Where: Truckee west end of town, Sears parking lot | 12047 Donner Pass Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 17 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.truckeefarmersmarket.org
10. 9th annual High Fives Bocce Ball Tournament
Join the High Fives nonprofit foundation for their ninth annual day of bonding over the bocce courts. Register with a two-person team and compete to win prizes.
Where: Truckee River Winery
When: Sunday, Sept. 17 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: $125 per team of two
Online: http://www.highfivesfoundation.org
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.