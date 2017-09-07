Your Tahoe Weekend: Music, craft workshops and outdoor adventure abound this weekend

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. “Road to Hangtown” Greensky Bluegrass

Greensky is pushing the boundaries of bluegrass, seamlessly weaving their original material with rock ‘n’ roll covers by Prince, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, and more during their energetic show with special guests Hot Buttered Rum.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room

When: Friday, Sept. 8 | 8 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Cost: $25 in advance, $28 at the door + ticket fees

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

2. Truckee Roundhouse Classes

This Friday the Roundhouse will host new member orientation as well as classes, including their new member orientation, beginner laser cutting as well as open studio time for laser cutter expert users and household and industrial machines.

Where: Truckee Roundhouse

When: Friday, Sept. 8

Cost: Single class and membership options

Online: http://www.truckeeroundhouse.org

3. Autumn Food & Wine Festival

Head to the foodie’s paradise that is Autumn Food and Wine, celebrating its 32nd year bringing gourmet food, seminars, wine and shopping to Northstar all weekend long.

Where: Northstar California Resort

When: Friday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 10

Cost: Single event and multi-day tickets available

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

4. 2nd annual Balls in the Ruff Golf Tournament

Support the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe while playing a scramble-style tournament. Entry costs include 18 holes with a cart, box lunch, a golfer goody bag and awards dinner, benefitting homeless pets in our community.

Where: Tahoe Donner Golf Course

When: Friday, Sept. 8 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $150

Online: http://www.hstt.org

5. Fall Bird Outing at Cove East

Join Sarah Hockensmith of the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science on a bird walk to Cove East in South Lake Tahoe — bring your binoculars and wear layers of clothing.

Where: Cove East, South Lake Tahoe

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 | 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.tinsweb.org

6. Nevada City Film Festival

Music in the Mountains and InConcert Sierra will co-present “Score: A Film Music Documentary,” diving into the musical challenges of the film score.

Where: Nevada Theatre, Nevada City

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 general admission

Online: http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com

7. Crepe Paper Peony Class

Learn to create beautiful paper flowers at Atelier Truckee, where all supplies are provided.

Where: Atelier Truckee

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 | 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $98

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

8. Miles for Mentoring Bicycle Challenge

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe while enjoying a beautiful bike ride on either a 10- or 30-mile loop around the Martis Lake and Brockway Summit areas.

Where: Start and finish at the Truckee Tahoe Airport

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 | 9 a.m. bike start, Noon after-party

Cost: $25 registration fee and commitment to raise additional $75

Online: http://www.bigsofnc.org

9. Trails & Vistas Art Hikes

Join volunteer trail guide, Carmen Carr, on an art hike themed, “Stepping forward filled with grace.”

Where: Washoe County’s Galena Creek Regional Park, Mount Rose Wilderness

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 | Starting at 9:30 a.m., leaving every 15 minutes until 12:15 p.m.

Cost: $12 child; $35 adult

Online: http://www.trailsandvistas.org

10. Ultimate Balloon Scavenger Hunt Adventure

Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada will host their ultimate scavenger hunt during the Great Reno Balloon Race in Rancho San Rafael Park. Meet at the Girl Scout tent on the southwest side of the main stage with your Girl Scout or not-yet scout and earn a patch at the end!

Where: Great Reno Balloon Race | Rancho San Rafael Park, Reno, Nev.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 | 5-7 a.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.girlscouts.org/join

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.