Your Tahoe Weekend: North Lake Tahoe kicks off holiday season

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Downtown Holiday Festival

Head to Historic Downtown Truckee to celebrate the holiday season and light up the town. Enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, taking pictures with Santa, and watching the lighting of the traditional Bud Fish Tree.

Where: Historic Downtown Truckee | 10065 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 4:15-6 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.historictruckee.com

2. Beatles Night

Tahoe Truckee School of Music students and professionals will perform favorite tunes accompanied by a full band of professional musicians during this nonprofit fundraiser.

Where: Performing Arts Center | 10046 Church St., Truckee

When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 6-8:45 p.m.

Cost: $20

Online: http://www.tahoemusic.net

3. Opening Day for Ski Resorts

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Heavenly Mountain Resort open for the 2017-18 season on Friday, Nov. 17. Get your turns on the hill!

Where: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows | Heavenly Mountain

When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 9 a.m.

Cost: Lift ticket or season pass required

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com | http://www.skiheavenly.com

4. Open Mic. Night

Art Truckee brings local singers, actors, poets, and more together for an evening of entertainment in their inspiring and cozy space.

Where: Art Truckee | 10072 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.arttruckee.com

5. Annual Valhalla Holiday Faire

The Valhalla Grand Hall hosts a three-day holiday celebration and craft fair featuring 30 local vendors and artisans displaying their products, perfect for holiday shopping.

Where: Valhalla Tahoe | Highway 89 past Camp Richardson, South Lake

When: Friday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Nov. 19

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.valhallatahoe.com

6. Truckee Fly Fishing Festival

The first ever event welcomes expert fly-fishers, vendors, a screening of top industry films, and much more. Begin the day fishing at Glenshire Bridge Fishing Access, and end the festival with movie screenings from the Truckee Community Arts Center.

Where: Glenshire Bridge Fishing Access | Truckee Community Arts Center

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Demo Day 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Film Tour 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Film Tour tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Online: http://www.mattheronflyfishing.com

7. Climate Legacy Time Capsule Dedication

Make history in Truckee by bringing a letter to the future, photos of the region, or a small object to symbolize what a feeling about the environment and want to protect. The time capsule will be sealed with song and reflection, put on display in Truckee, and opened in 50 years. Family friendly, all-weather, outdoor ceremony.

Where: Town of Truckee City Hall | 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 3-4 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.climatetimecapsule.org

8. Rebirth Brass Band with Groovesession

Head to the Crystal Bay Casino for a high energy, live music performance by Rebirth Brass Band with Groovesession; also featuring an after-party with Mojo Green in the Crown Room.

Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room | 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 9 p.m.

Cost: Tickets $20 in advance, $23 at the door

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

9. Beginning Wool Spinning

Atelier will host a workshop in the basics of spinning wool on a top whorl drop spindle. Guests will leave with handmade spindles from Watts Treen and wool roving from Anna’s Got Wool, along with newfound education of the history of wool in the Sierra Nevadas.

Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 | 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

10. NFL Sunday Ticket

Brother’s Bar & Grill shows every game every Sunday with food and drink specials including, their famous Ultimate Bloody Mary.

Where: Brother’s Bar & Grill | 888 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 | 9 a.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.brothersbartahoe.com

