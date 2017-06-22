Your Tahoe Weekend: Outdoor activities, exotic coffee & free concerts | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Adventure Sports Week

Celebrate human powered sports through competitions, clinics, demonstrations, and activities for the entire family. Hike, bike, run, paddle, and enjoy the great outdoors.

When: June 17 – 26

Where: Events around North Lake Tahoe

Cost: Event fees vary

Online: http://www.adventuresportsweektahoe.com

2. Alpenglow Mountain Festival Summer

Join specialized classes as well as single and multi-day events in yoga, running, backpacking, climbing while enjoying educational seminars through Alpenglow’s partnered events.

When: June 17 – 25

Where: Events around North Lake Tahoe

Cost: Event fees vary

Online: http://www.alpenglowsports.com

3. Backyard Brick Oven Experience

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe’s Backyard Bar & BBQ will be teaching children and their parents to create their own pizzas to be cooked in the backyard brick oven.

When: Friday, June 23 | 5-6 p.m.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe Backyard Bar & BBQ

Cost: $15

Online: http://www.ritzcarlton.com

4. 4th Annual Kids Adventure Games

Squaw Valley challenges kids in teams of two, to an obstacle course involving hiking, biking, a zip-line, rope swing, slip-n-slide, and more during their outdoor experience.

When: Friday, June 23 – Sunday, June 25

Where: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Cost: $60 – $150; pre-registration required

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

5. Summer Festival and Playawear Workshop

The Roundhouse experts will teach you to make patterns, working with faux fur, and unusual fabrics to make the perfect costumes for your summertime party needs.

When: Saturday, June 24 | 3 p.m.

Where: Truckee Roundhouse Makerspace

Cost: $45

Online: http://www.truckeeroundhouse.org

6. Java Hut Exotic Coffee Tasting

Java Hut presents Tahoe artist Anisticia C Lang during this benefit for Lyme disease patients in crisis. Enjoy sampling exotic coffee, appreciating local art, and music right on the beach for this wonderful cause.

When: Saturday, June 24 | 1-5 p.m.

Where: Java Hut, Kings Beach

Cost: $5 for three coffee samplers

Online: http://www.artrageous.info

7. Miss Cooper & Derek Main

Grab your friends and head to the Crystal Bay Casino for a high-energy evening of dancing to your favorite deep house beats.

When: Saturday, June 24 | 10 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Club Red Room

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

8. Fabric Collage + Surface Design

Learn to collage using fabric and manipulating layers of material for a final “painting” piece. Guests can bring items important to them for a sentimental addition to their art.

When: Sunday, June 25 | 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Atelier Truckee

Cost: $75

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

9. Concerts at Commons Beach

Tahoe City hosts a free concert series from Commons Beach for the 12th year in a row, bringing sounds from the band Sambada during this week’s performance.

When: Sunday, June 25 | 4-7 p.m.

Where: Commons Beach

Cost: Free concert

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

10. 7th Annual Wild Tahoe Festival

Enjoy a native species festival Saturday and bird festival on Sunday, learning about plants and animals of Lake Tahoe through nature walks, educational talks, booths, and food trucks.

When: Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25

Where: Taylor Creek Visitor Center, South Lake Tahoe

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.tahoeheritage.org

