Your Tahoe Weekend: Plenty of outdoor music around North Lake Tahoe

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga

Take your yoga practice to the lake during stand-up paddleboard yoga with Well Being Tahoe, led by certified instructor and yoga teacher, Eileen Allen.

Where: Well Being Tahoe | 8571 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach

When: Friday, Sept. 1 | 8:30-10 a.m.

Cost: $25 – $35

Online: http://www.wellbeingtahoe.com

2. Music on the Beach

Head to Kings Beach State Recreation area for food trucks, beverages, and the last concert of the North Tahoe Business Association’s series featuring The Wrinkle.

Where: Kinds Beach Stat Recreation Area

When: Friday, Sept. 1 | 6-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free show

Online: http://www.northtahoebusiness.org

3. Labor Day Tent Sale Extravaganza

Shop sales on both winter and summer inventory at Tahoe Sports Hub, even 2018 ski gear! Deals are to be had all day long.

Where: Tahoe Sports Hub | 10095 West River St., Truckee

When: Friday, Sept. 1 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Sales up to 70 percent off

Online: http://www.tahoesportshub.com

4. 28th annual Foam Fest

Sip your way through unlimited tastings from over 40 craft breweries as you jam out to Ozomatli from the Village at Squaw Valley to support Achieve Tahoe.

Where: Squaw Valley | 1750 Village East Road, Olympic Valley

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 | 2-6 p.m.

Cost: $30 in advance, $40 day of

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

5. Sidewalk Saturdays

The second Saturday of the month brings shopping, dining specials, and entertainment for locals and visitors to Tahoe City.

Where: Downtown Tahoe City

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 | Noon

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

6. Holidae House

Catch an upbeat show featuring Holidae House that will have you dancing from the Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe.

Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | 50 U.S. Highway 50, Stateline, Nev.

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 | 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

7. 29th annual Alpen Wine Fest

Enjoy wine tasting, live music and a silent auction and raffle, while also donating to Can Do MS foundation providing wellness and education for people with Multiple Sclerosis.

Where: Squaw Valley Village | 1750 Village East Road, Olympic Valley

When: Sunday, Sept. 3 | 2-5 p.m.

Cost: $40

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

8. Gar Woods 5th annual Fireworks Spectacular

Enjoy a fireworks display in honor of Labor Day from beautiful Gar Woods Grill & Pier during Labor Day weekend.

Where: Gar Woods Grill & Pier | 5000 North Lake Blvd., Carnelian Bay

When: Sunday, Sept. 3 | 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free show

Online: http://www.garwoods.com

9. Printing Basics Class

Learn printing fundamentals with Atelier’s experts at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. Create stamp blocks, and start printmaking on your own.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, Sept. 3 | 2 p.m.

Cost: $40

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

10. Concerts at Commons Beach

Enjoy the final concert of the series on Sunday, Sept. 3, as opener Trey Stone and headliner Joy and Madness bring their funk and soul sounds to Commons Beach.

Where: Commons Beach | 100 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City

When: Sunday, Sept. 3 | 3-7 p.m.

Cost: Free show

Online: http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com

