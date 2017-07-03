Yummy Fixins: Easy to make BBQ ribs (recipe) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

There is nothing more classic than serving a good BBQ recipe at your July Fourth party. This weekend is the perfect time to kick back, fire up the grill and make some easy BBQ ribs.

This recipe takes a couple of hours, but it is mostly hands off, giving you time to whip up potato salad, cut up watermelon or ice down the beers!

No matter what you end up serving, invite your friends over, fire up the grill and have an amazing weekend!

Here are a few grilling tips for you to keep in mind this weekend, no matter the meat:

Use a raw onion to clean the grill. Heat the grill first and burn down any remaining food, then rub it with half of an onion stuck flat side down with a strong fork.

Don't sauce the meat too soon. The sugar in the sauce can char the meat quickly. Wait until the last 20 minutes of cooking to apply the sauce.

Use a thermometer on steaks and chicken. It is the easiest way to cook the meat to the perfect temperature. And always, let the meat rest once you take it off the grill!

Easy BBQ Ribs

Makes six to eight servings.

3 racks back ribs (spare or baby back), membrane removed

¼ cup grilling dry rub

2 cups your favorite BBQ sauce

Line a large baking sheet with two layers of aluminum foil. Place the ribs on the foil, pat dry and rub the spice blend on both sides of the rack. Fold the edges of the foil together to form a package around the ribs and let marinate in the refrigerator for two hours. Remove the ribs from the refrigerator while the oven preheats to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake for three hours; until tender but not falling apart.

Heat a gas or charcoal grill to medium-hot fire. Separate one cup of barbecue sauce for basting. Remove the ribs from the foil, place the rack directly on the grill and baste with barbecue sauce. Flip the ribs two times, basting each time, for no more than 15 minutes or until lightly charred.

Transfer from the rack to a cutting board, let rest for 10 minutes. Use a sharp knife to cut between each rib to separate and serve warm on a platter with remaining barbecue sauce.

