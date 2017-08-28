Yummy Fixins: Dip, grilled flatbread, vegetable crudité make crowd pleasing appetizer

This is one of my go to appetizers for most clients — it is always a crowd pleaser.

I've been asked many times to share the recipe so I figured this would be the perfect outlet to do so. I serve this dip with grilled flatbread and a vegetable crudité. It also will work with tortilla chips.

For a little heat add in some red pepper flakes or chili oil when sautéing the shallots and artichoke.

If you can't find Gruyère, Swiss is a great alternative. I hope y'all enjoy!

Ingredients

Makes eight servings

2 tablespoons butter

2 shallots, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 -14 ounce cans artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup dry white wine

Salt and pepper to taste

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups shredded Gruyère cheese

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the shallot, garlic and artichokes, cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, about five minutes. Add the wine and simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated, about thee minutes.

Reduce heat to low, add in the cream cheese and stir until cream cheese is smooth. Remove from heat, add in two-thirds of the Gruyère and fold.

Place the artichoke mixture into a deep baking dish and sprinkle with remaining Gruyère. Bake for about 20 minutes, until heated through and lightly golden on top. Garnish with chopped parsley. Serve warm with flat bread and vegetables.

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins, Personal Chef Services and Pasta Parties. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.