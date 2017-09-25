Yummy Fixins: Tasty grilled chicken tortilla soup just in time for fall (recipe)

It's soup time!

I am a very seasonal eater, meaning soup is one of those dishes you won't find me cooking or eating in the summertime unless it's a gazpacho or chilled cucumber soup. But this weather has me in the mood for the warm comfort of soup.

Did you know it also makes the best leftovers? This recipe calls for grilled corn and grilled chicken. Alternatively, you can use canned corn, drained. For the chicken, you can shred a rotisserie chicken or use your own roasted chicken.

You can also substitute the chicken broth for vegetable broth and leave out the chicken to make this soup vegetarian and vegan friendly!

Grilled Chicken Tortilla Soup

Makes four servings

2 tablespoons avocado or olive oil

1 white onion, chopped

1 jalapeño, diced

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoons oregano

1 teaspoons kosher salt

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

4 cups chicken broth

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup grilled corn, or drained can of corn

2 cups grilled chicken, chopped

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large pot. Sauté the onion, jalapeño and garlic with seasonings. Cook until the onions are translucent. Add in the chicken broth and crushed tomatoes. Cover and cook for 20 minutes. While the soup is cooking grill the corn and chicken. Add the black beans, corn and chicken to the soup. Cover and cook for 10 more minutes.

Garnish options:

3 small corn tortillas, cut into strips

Sliced avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, lime wedges, shaved jalapeño, and cilantro

While the soup is cooking prepare the garnish. To crisp the tortillas, place 2 tablespoons of oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add tortilla strips and cook until crispy and golden, about three minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Slice the avocado, cut the limes, shave the jalapeño and pluck the cilantro.

Pour the soup into a bowl and garnish with all the fixins. Serve warm and enjoy!

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins, Personal Chef Services and Pasta Parties. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.