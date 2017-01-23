Yummy Fixins: Wild rice pilaf make the perfect side (recipe) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

I’m always looking for a healthy side dish to go with dinner. While this yummy recipe is perfect alongside just about any entrée, a favorite is oven roasted salmon topped with a lemon beurre blanc sauce.

Alternatively, you can add chopped roasted chicken to the dish to create more of a meal rather than a side dish. Feel free to use any rice for this recipe, but my personal favorite is the rice blend found in the bulk bins at Raley’s. Enjoy!

Wild Rice Pilaf

Ingredients

Serves 8-10 as a side dish.

2 cups butternut squash, peeled

2 leeks, washed well and chopped

2 cloves of garlic, diced

2 cups wild rice

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup pecans, chopped (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel and dice butternut squash into ½ inch cubes, toss in olive oil, and salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes add the leeks and garlic to the butternut squash on the baking sheet. Toss well and continue to bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until tender.

Pour the chicken/vegetable broth into a large pot and bring to a boil. Stir in rice, then reduce heat so liquid is just simmering. Cover and cook until grains just begin to pop, about 40 minutes. Drain excess liquid from rice and place back into the pot. Add the cooked veggies and mix well. Taste for seasoning. Top with chopped pecans and serve warm.

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins, Personal Chef Services and Pasta Parties. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.