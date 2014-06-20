News | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Trending:
Lake Tahoe weather: Winter storm upgraded, additional 1-2 feet of snow expected
Lake Tahoe weather: 1 foot of snow already recorded, 2-3 more in forecast
Lake Tahoe weather: Snow continues to fall, flood watch set for this weekend
Fundraising underway for Lake Tahoe family displaced by New Year’s Eve fire
State closes Kingsbury to fix sinkhole between Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley
Serving the South Shore of Tahoe
News
Headlines
California Clean Energy Committee sues over Tahoe Basin Area Plan
State closes Kingsbury to fix sinkhole between Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley
Update: Suspect arrested in South Lake Tahoe drive-by shooting
Fundraising underway for Lake Tahoe family displaced by New Year’s Eve fire
Snow triggers Sierra avalanche warning around Lake Tahoe
Sass Talk: Plenty to address in South Lake Tahoe in 2017
Emoji restaurant rating app launches in Lake Tahoe Basin and Reno
Publisher column: Introducing Healthy Tahoe, the Tribune’s new health initiative
Nevada residents can now be buried in South Lake Tahoe
Prescribed fire operations continue on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore
Snow Report
Ski Resort
24 HR
48 HR
Base
Alpine Meadows
12”
34”
66"
Boreal Mountain
0”
14”
74"
Diamond Peak
17”
31”
60"
Donner Ski Ranch
0”
0”
0"
Heavenly Mountain
0”
20”
58"
Homewood Mountain
3”
3 - 8”
71"
Poll
Should the sale of recreational marijuana be allowed within the city limits of South Lake Tahoe?
