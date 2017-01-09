California AG’s office makes deal for Martis Valley West development | TahoeDailyTribune.com

California AG’s office makes deal for Martis Valley West development
January 9, 2017
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sierra Pacific Industries and Mountainside Partners, the applicants behind the controversial Martis Valley West Specific Plan, announced Tuesday they had reached an agreement with the California Attorney General’s office over concerns about impacts the plan’s additional traffic will have on Lake Tahoe.
The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved the plan on Sept. 13 in a 4-1 decision, and finalized their vote on Oct. 11, despite concerns outlined in a Sept. 9 letter from the Attorney General’s office.
According to a statement issued by the developer on Jan. 3, the applicant will now pay an Air Quality Mitigation Fee to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to appease the Attorney General’s office.
“The Project applicant has sufficiently addressed their concerns, and with an agreement in place, it has been confirmed the Attorney General will not file litigation on Placer County’s approval of the project,” the statement says.
