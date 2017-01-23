Lake Tahoe weather: Avalanche closes Highway 89; over 8 feet of snow falls in 5 days | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — All Tahoe-Truckee schools are closed Monday as the region digs out from the latest storm that dumped several feet of snow across the region.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced early Monday morning that schools would be canceled today; in Incline Village, the Washoe County School District announced Sunday that its Tahoe schools would be closed.

Early Monday morning, the Washoe district announced all other schools were done for the day as well due to several inches of snowfall fell in the city of Reno into the evening Sunday.