Lake Tahoe weather updates: Power outages being restored in Tahoe-Truckee | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe weather updates: Power outages being restored in Tahoe-Truckee
January 12, 2017
UPDATE: 8:15 p.m. WEDNESDAY:
Below is part of an update from Liberty Utilities from 7 p.m.:
“Liberty Utilities crews continue their hard work and have been successful with getting power back to approximately 16,300 customers this afternoon and evening. These regions include: Northstar, Glenshire, Kings Beach, Squaw Valley and Tahoe City. We have approximately 6,500 locations to attend to and the crews are working as quickly as possible. We cannot guarantee restoration times however, will continue to provide updates as they are available.”
